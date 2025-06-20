The Federal Ministry of Youth Development has officially taken over the management of the Agadagba Skill Acquisition Centre, located in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

This takeover is in line with the Federal Government’s overarching objective of giving young people the resources they need to create sustainable lives and make significant contributions to the advancement of the country.

Additionally, it restates the commitment to expanding access to economic opportunities and skills-based education, especially for young Nigerians living in marginalized and riverine regions.

The Honourable Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, revealed intentions to transform the Center into a National Youth Camp with a broader focus that extends beyond vocational training during the ceremonial handover ceremony that was held in Abuja.

The new strategy includes community service, civic involvement, entrepreneurship, digital innovation, and leadership development.

“This camp will serve as a rallying point for youth across the South West and the Niger Delta, particularly those from local communities who deserve equal access to national opportunities,” the Minister stated.

Comrade Olawande also outlined the Ministry’s agenda to introduce modern vocational programmes, enhance infrastructure, and deploy qualified professionals to ensure the Centre operates efficiently under its new, broader mandate. He gave assurances to stakeholders including the host community, traditional institutions, and young people that the facility would be utilized purposefully and transparently.

The Minister commended the Honourable Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, for facilitating the inter-ministerial collaboration, describing it as a testament to unified national purpose.

“This partnership is a powerful demonstration of what is possible when we work together for inclusive growth, unity, and youth empowerment. We are committed to making the Agadagba National Youth Camp a model of excellence,” he added.

In his remarks, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, Honourable Minister of Regional Development, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to youth development. He urged the Ministry of Youth Development to transform the Centre into a vibrant hub for innovation, skills training, and entrepreneurship.

Engr. Momoh also disclosed that the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), along with other development partners, is expected to join the initiative in support of its objectives.

He described the handover as symbolic, emphasizing that the Centre is now in the hands of a Ministry wholly dedicated to uplifting and investing in Nigeria’s youth.