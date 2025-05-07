The Ministry of Information and National Orientation has commenced the review of its second quarter performance in alignment with the deliverables set by the Central Delivery Coordinating Unit (CDCU) in the Presidency.

Speaking at the review session in Abuja, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said that the meeting was convened as a follow-up to the performance bonds signed between him and the Heads of Agencies under the Ministry in August 2024.

Mr Idris noted that he had earlier signed a performance bond with President Tinubu on the key deliverables of the ministry.

According to the information minister, the review is aimed at assessing progress made so far and ensuring that all agencies remain on track in meeting their respective mandates as outlined in the performance bond.

The minister noted that the meeting serves as a self-appraisal of the ministry’s achievements so far, ahead of the mid-term mark of the current administration.

He explained that the exercise focuses on identifying existing challenges and charting a clear path forward to ensure the effective delivery of the mandates assigned to the ministry and its agencies.

“Recall that this administration started about two years ago. In less than a month from now, this administration will be at its mid-point by May 29. So it’s high time, as requested by the Office of the President, for each ministry to do its scorecard on how far it has achieved those key elements that they have outlined for themselves and approved by the Central Delivery Coordinating Unit (CDCU) in the Office of the President,” he stated.

The minister affirmed that under his leadership, the ministry has remained committed to its mandate of providing Nigerians with honest and transparent information regarding both the successes and challenges of the administration.

The minister maintained that the core responsibility of the ministry is to design and implement strategic communication initiatives that enhance transparency, promote government policies and programmes, counter misinformation, and foster national orientation in line with the priorities of President Tinubu’s administration.

The meeting was attended by the Directors General of Voice of Nigeria, Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace; the Nigerian Television Authority, Abdulhamid Dembos; the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Dr. Mohammed Bulama; the National Orientation Agency, Mr. Lanre Issa Onilu; the National Broadcasting Commission, Mr. Charles Ebuebu; the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo.