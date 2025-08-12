The Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, has called on the private sector, donor agencies and civil society organisations to provide long-term support for youth-led innovations as a key driver of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and a stronger future beyond 2030....

The Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, has called on the private sector, donor agencies and civil society organisations to provide long-term support for youth-led innovations as a key driver of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and a stronger future beyond 2030.

Speaking in Abuja on Monday at the International Youth Day 2025 Youth Innovation Funfair, themed “Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond”, Olawande said young people are not merely beneficiaries of the SDGs but co-creators of transformative solutions.

He urged partners to offer funding, mentorship and market access to promising initiatives, noting that with more than 60 per cent of Nigeria’s population under 25, the nation’s greatest asset is its youth.

The Minister identified persistent barriers such as limited access to finance and markets, explaining that the Youth Innovation Funfair was designed to connect innovators with investors, partners and mentors. He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening youth entrepreneurship policies, expanding access to finance and ensuring that youth voices remain central in decision-making.

Permanent Secretary, Mr Olubunmi Olusanya, said youth engagement is a national priority under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He outlined key initiatives including the Nigeria Youth Academy, Youth Help Desk, Youth Parliament, and programmes promoting digital skills, entrepreneurship and institutional reforms such as the NYSC.

In a goodwill message, UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, Ms Elsie Attafuah, described Nigerian youth as “problem solvers, innovators, and nation-builders of today.” She stressed that the SDGs will be achieved in communities where daily life unfolds, not just in major cities.

She commended young Nigerians for reimagining agriculture, pioneering green enterprises, leveraging technology for solutions and using art for peacebuilding.

The event featured innovation booths, pitch sessions, masterclasses, networking and cultural showcases, underscoring the readiness of Nigerian youth to turn bold ideas into impactful solutions.