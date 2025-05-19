Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Gas, Ekperikpe Ekpo has paid a one-day working visit to the College of Petroleum and Energy Studies.

The visit is to ascertain the level of work done in the college before its inauguration.

The College of Petroleum and Energy Studies Kaduna, established by the Petroleum Technology Development Fund, PTDF, is the first and only professional institute in Nigeria, tailored to meet top level executive, administrative and managerial needs in the oil and gas sector in Nigeria.

The College is welcoming an August visitor, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Gas, Ekperikpe Ekpo.

The Minister who arrived in the company of the Executive Secretary, Petroleum Technology Development Fund, PTDF, after afew pleasantries, was ushered into the boardroom of the college, as the Executive Secretary welcomed the Minister and enumerated the facilities and infrastructure within the college.

After his welcome address, the Executive Secretary as well as other management staff of PTDF, took the Minister and his team on a tour of the college.

After the tour, the Minister lauded the project and charged the Executive Secretary to deploy the use of renewable energy to power the college.

The state of the arts College of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Kaduna stands as a towering reflection of Pres. Tinubu’s passion to energise, structure and reposition Nigeria’s petroleum sector to meet local and global demands.

It will be commissioned sometime this year and opened for admissions for masters and post graduate studies in petroleum, in the forth coming academic session.