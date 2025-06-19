The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has lauded Nigeria’s Service Chiefs for what he described as “two years of strategic recalibration” that has led to notable improvements in the nation’s security landscape.

Speaking during a high-level stakeholders’ engagement with media executives at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, on Thursday, the Minister commended the military leadership for their dedication, professionalism, and sacrifice in restoring stability across the country.

The event marked the second anniversary of the appointment of the current Service Chiefs by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and served as a platform to highlight achievements in national defence and security.

“I bring with me the commendation of President Tinubu to the Service Chiefs for their discipline, patriotism, and unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation,” Idris said. “In many cases, their sacrifices exceed the call of duty.”

Chairing the gathering, the Minister pointed to visible results across the country’s various security theatres, noting that Nigerians now feel safer on highways and in communities previously plagued by insecurity.

“We have seen not just containment of threats, but a systematic reclaiming of our national space—physically, psychologically, and operationally. It is evident that our highways and vulnerable areas are now more secure than they were just a few years ago,” he stated.

Idris applauded the military’s performance across the board—from neutralizing insurgents in the North-East, targeting bandit strongholds in the North-West and North-Central, to increased naval operations that have curbed crude oil theft and dismantled illegal refineries in the Niger Delta. He also noted successful air missions that have disrupted the logistics of criminal elements nationwide.

“The scorecard is impressive and reassuring,” the Minister said.

He further stressed the vital role of the media in supporting national security efforts, urging journalists to balance their reporting with context and to amplify progress alongside critique.

“The media must tell the story of progress—highlight the resilience of our Armed Forces and report not just what has gone wrong, but what is going right. This is essential to national morale and cohesion,” he said.

Reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment to equipping and supporting the Armed Forces, Idris assured that President Tinubu’s administration will continue to invest in intelligence gathering, inter-agency cooperation, personnel welfare, and strategic policies that enhance security outcomes.

“You have restored hope, protected lives, defended our sovereignty, and reminded us all what it truly means to serve,” Idris told the Service Chiefs.

He urged stakeholders to recognize and amplify the gains achieved, describing it as a morale booster for “our gallant men and women in uniform who work tirelessly to secure a nation where every Nigerian can live, work, and thrive.”

The event was attended by top defence and media leaders, including the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar (represented by Major General AT Jibrin, rtd); Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Ali M. Ali; Director-General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Dr Mohammed Bulama; Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Malam Jibrin Baba Ndace; and the President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Dr Ike Neliaku.

Also in attendance were senior representatives of the military services and members of the Nigerian media community.