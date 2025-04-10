Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, has approved the implementation of a guiding policy on eligibility for the appointment of Vice Chancellors, Rectors and Provosts.

This is in line with the commitment of the Ministry to promote equity, transparency, and integrity in the appointment process of Federal Tertiary Institutions.

The minister in a statement by the Director of Press of the ministry, Boriowo Folasade noted that the policy has become necessary following a pattern of undue advantage observed over the years, where officers serving in acting capacities often leverage their positions to influence appointment outcomes, thereby compromising the fairness and transparency of the selection process.

“To eliminate this practice, ensure a level playing field for all qualified candidates, and strengthen institutional governance, the policy stipulates that any officer serving in an acting capacity as Vice Chancellor, Rector, or Provost shall not be eligible to apply for the substantive position while still holding the acting appointment.

“However, in the interest of fairness, such officers may choose to recuse themselves from their acting positions before the expiration of their non-renewable six-month tenure, thereby becoming eligible to apply for the substantive roles,” said Alausa

According to him, the policy is designed to complement the existing Federal Ministry of Education Guidelines for the Appointment of Vice Chancellors, Rectors, and Provosts (2013), along with all other extant regulations governing appointments in federal tertiary institutions.

“Governing Councils, Managements, and relevant stakeholders are hereby requested to ensure strict compliance with the new directive. For clarity and ease of implementation, the policy document is enclosed as Annex I, while the 2013 Guidelines are enclosed as Annex II,” he said

He said the Ministry appreciates the continued dedication and cooperation of stakeholders in upholding good governance and maintaining the integrity of leadership appointment processes within the education sector, adding It is the belief of the ministry that the policy will bring about the desired reforms and enhance public confidence in the selection of principal officers in our institutions.