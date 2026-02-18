The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake has ordered the closure of areas covered by Mining Licence 11810 operated by Solid Unit Nigeria Limited owned by Abdullahi Dan-China in Zuraq, Wase Local Government of Plateau State following the deaths of villagers allegedly mining in pit co...

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake has ordered the closure of areas covered by Mining Licence 11810 operated by Solid Unit Nigeria Limited owned by Abdullahi Dan-China in Zuraq, Wase Local Government of Plateau State following the deaths of villagers allegedly mining in pit containing gaseous emissions.

In a condolence call to Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Alake sympathised with him over the loss of the innocent citizens who died while trying to earn a living.

He urged the Governor to convey his deep sorrow and solidarity with the people of Wase over the irreparable loss.

The Minister has dispatched a team of officials and investigators led by Permanent Secretary, Engr. Yusuf Yabo to probe the remote and immediate causes of the incident and recommend sanctions.

The team also includes experts in mining, environmental compliance and artisanal co’-operatives.

The minister is co-ordinating the team and the support services to ensure effective management of the situation.

The actions were taken as preliminary reports indicated that the company ceded the pit where the incident took place to the community to mine following agitations by villagers for empowerment.

It was gathered that the area was an abandoned Lead site with the stored mineral prone to emissions of sulphuric oxide.

Unaware of the poisonous nature of the emissions, the villagers reportedly engaged in extraction while inhaling the gaseous substance.

ML 11810 lies between longitudes 10.34.45, and 10.35.50 and latitudes 9.13.45, 9.14.40.

The Minister promised to make further disclosures as investigations continue.