The Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, has issued a heartfelt appeal to residents of communities in Jaji, along the Kaduna-Zaria Expressway, to cease the vandalism of vital infrastructure.

This call follows a tragic incident in which the repeated theft of metal rods from a key bridge led to a fatal accident, resulting in the loss of lives.

The Jaji bridge, situated on the dual carriageway of the Kaduna-Zaria Expressway, serves as a critical artery for commuters and traders in the region.

Its closure would result in severe traffic congestion and disrupt economic activity across northern Nigeria.

While the federal government has moved swiftly to initiate repair works, officials warn that the issue transcends routine maintenance.

Youths from nearby communities have reportedly continued to vandalise the bridge, removing embedded metal rods—actions that severely compromise structural integrity.

The most recent such act directly contributed to the deadly accident.

During a visit to inspect the ongoing repairs, the Minister of State engaged with community leaders, urging them to take responsibility and discourage destructive behaviour among the youth.

He stressed the need for communities to work with the government to protect shared infrastructure.

Engineers at the site also issued a stern warning to truck drivers, cautioning them against overloading—a practice that further weakens the bridge and accelerates wear.

Authorities have confirmed that the section of the bridge which was temporarily closed will soon be reopened.

However, they emphasised the need for collective vigilance: preventing vandalism and enforcing weight limits are essential steps in safeguarding this strategic infrastructure.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to not only restoring the bridge but also fostering greater public awareness around infrastructure protection and community responsibility.