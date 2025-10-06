Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has applauded the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kingsley Udeh, on his recent elevation to the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), describing the honour as both personal recognition and a broader affirmation of the adminis...

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has applauded the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kingsley Udeh, on his recent elevation to the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), describing the honour as both personal recognition and a broader affirmation of the administration’s ongoing reforms in the justice sector.

Taking to his official handle on X, Mbah noted that Udeh’s elevation represents more than an individual milestone, it reflects the fruits of dedicated service and the critical role of legal institutions in Enugu’s transformation.

“This wasn’t just a celebration of a well-earned professional honour,” Mbah wrote.

“It was a clear demonstration that diligence, integrity, and commitment to public service bring results. Dr. Udeh has been instrumental in anchoring our reforms on the foundation of the rule of law.”

The governor emphasised that Udeh’s leadership within the justice ministry has strengthened investor confidence and provided a legal framework that supports the state’s broader development goals.

He commended Udeh and his team for ensuring that every policy and investment initiative aligns with legal standards and public interest.

Mbah also encouraged the youth to see Udeh’s achievement as a source of inspiration: “His story proves that with focus, resilience, and hard work, any goal is within reach.”