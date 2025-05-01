Today is Workers’ Day — a day dedicated to celebrating the strength, resilience, and hard work of the Nigerian workforce.

Workers’ Day to many is more than just a holiday, but a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggle for fair wages, safe working conditions, and dignity in labour.

In Abuja, the nation’s capital, Workers converged on the Eagle Square, venue of the 2025 May Day celebrations.

Many of the affiliations of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria took position under the pavilion dressed in different uniforms to commemorate the day.

The theme for this year’s Workers’ Day celebration is “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the midst of economic hardship”.