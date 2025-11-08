The former Governor of Zamfara State now Minister of state for Defence, Bello Matawalle is expected to Visit Zamfara state on Thursday 13th November, 2025....

The former Governor of Zamfara State now Minister of state for Defence, Bello Matawalle is expected to Visit Zamfara state on Thursday 13th November, 2025.

During his visit to the state, the Minister is expected to meet with party leaders, Stakeholders, supporters and party faithfuls at all levels.

A press statement signed by the publicity secretary of the APC in Zamfara, Yusuf Idris confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen.

He says plans have been concluded to warmly receive the party leader and his entourage.

Party members and supporters are also enjoined to come out en masse to receive the minister in Kwatarkwashi along Gusau/Tsafe road.

The Zamfara APC also warned against the use of any for of weapon by any group or individuals during the minister’s visit.

“The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC wishes to happily announce the visit of its leader, former governor and Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle from Thursday, 13/11/2025” The statement reads.

“The party under the leadership of Hon Tukur Umar Danfulani invites all party members, supporters, and admirers to turn out in mass to receive the Honourable Minister from 2:00pm at Kotorkoshi area of Bungudu local government area of the state” He added.

“On arrival, the august visitor will meet with the party members to be supported by all former governors, deputy governors and other leaders at his residence in Gusau”

After meeting with different stakeholders in Gusau, the minister will proceed to his hometown, Maradun in Maradun Local Government area of the State.

In Maradun, ex- Governor Matawalle will also meet with party officials from his Zone, Zamfara West Senatorial Zone.

The All Progressive Congress seek the cooperation of Security agencies for a Hitch Free visit by the Minister.

“On the next day, Friday, the party leaders will lead a stakeholders meeting at the state APC state Secretariat, opposites Maigori filling station bye- pass, Gusau while on Saturday 15th November, 2025 the Honourable Minister will proceed to his hometown of Maradun to continue meeting with party and family members”

“While we seek for the full cooperation of security agencies for a smooth outing, we strongly implore our members and supporters to as usual, be law abiding and of good conduct throughout the outlined programme and beyond”

“Be warned also that no weapon of any type is allowed to be carried by anyone, therefore, be watchful against spoilers who may sieze the opportunity to bring negative impact on the visit”