The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle has donated N5 million cash to the bereaved family of late Emir of Gusau, Ibrahim Bello who passed on last Thursday in Abuja after a brief illness.

The minister, who is currently on a national assignment overseas, lamented his inability to personally attend the late monarch’s burial, which was held in Gusau the same day.

The high-powered delegation deployed for the condolence was led by Senator Hassan Muhammad Nasiha, who served as deputy governor when Matawalle was Zamfara State governor.

He prayed Almighty Allah to reward his soul with Jannatul Firdaus and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Matawalle described the late Emir as a leader of extraordinary qualities in handling his subjects and remained accessible to all during his reign.

He was typified by patie, ce who was guided by promoting the teachings of prophet Muhammad Sallallahu Alaihi Wassallam.

During his lifetime, he trained a lot of orphans under his care, who are now useful to the society.

His death has created a vacuum that will be difficult to fill.

Apart from the cash donation, the minister also gave the family 20 bags of rice, 10 bags of millet, 10 bags of maize, and 10 bags of guinea corn.

Receiving the delegation and the items on behalf of the family, the district head of Sunami Alh Mainasara Bello Ciroman Gusau,thanked the minister for the gesture describing it as a ‘generous’ gift which came timely in the palace’s time of grief.

He said the Emirate will always remember Matawalle for his respect to the traditional council, especially during his time as governor.

Members of the delegation include Hon Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima State Secretary APC, Hon Bashir Idris Ataka, Welfare Secretary APC, Mallam Yusuf Idris Gusau, Publicity Secretary APC, Hon. Ibrahim Maigandi Danmalikin Gidan Goga SA Political to the Honourable Minister, Hon. Rabiu Garba Gusau, Commissioner Revenue Mobilisation and fiscal commission, Hon. Sanusi Mohammed Sarki, former Gusau Local government sole administrator, Engr Babangida Abdullahi, former Chairman, Gusau Local, Hon. Aminu Suleiman Yarkofoji, former Sole administrator Bakura Local government.

Others are former Deputy Chief of Staff Government House, Jalaludeen Maradun, and former commissioners Sheikh Tukur Sani Jangebe, Hon. Ibrahim Abdullahi Spirow, Hon. Lawal Abubakar Zannah Badarawa and former Special Advisers, Hon. Ibrahim Maaji,Hon. Bashir Madaro Kurya, Hon. Ahmad Shinkafi, among others