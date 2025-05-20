Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle has returned from a two weeks official visit to China.

During the Visit, the Minister met with some top Government officials of the People’s Republic of China and other Important groups.

Some of the Key issues discussed during the visit Includes Security among Development among.

Dr. Bello Matawalle also visited one of the World best arms manufacturing company.

The move is to strengthening Nigeria’s relationship with China especially in the area of Security.

The visit will in the nearest future afford the Defence Industries Cooperation of Nigeria DICON the opportunity to begin production of some heavy war equipment.

The Minister of Defence visit to China is expected to yield positive results in Nigeria’s quest to win the war against Insecurity.