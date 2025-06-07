In the spirit of Eid el-Kabir Sallah Celebrations, the minister of state for Defence Bello Matawalle met with leaders and Stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress APC from Zamfara North and Central Senatorial Zones at his residence in Maradaun Local Government area of the State

Matawalle a former Governor of the state between 2019 to 2023 arrived His hometown, Maradaun Friday evening after observing Eid prayers alongside President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other top government functionaries at the Dodon Barrack Eid praying ground in Lagos

The minister while receiving the APC Leaders from the eight local government areas that form the two senatorial districts admonished be peaceful, respect constitueted authorities and continue to support the current administration of President Bola Tinubu

The Local government areas that formed Zamfara North and Central Senatorial Districts are Kaura Namoda, Birnin Magaji, Shinkafi and Zurmi

Others are Tsafe, Maru, Bungudu and Gusau

Dr. Matawalle task them to remain focus and have faith in the APC as leaders in the state are committed to making the party more stronger and united

He calls for unity among party faithfuls especially as preparation ahead of the 2027 General election is in top Gear

The three terms green chamber Law Maker used the occasion to thank the people of Zamfara state for the continuous prayers for an end to banditry and other heinous crime

Leaders of the entourage Tukur Danfulani Maikatako who is the APC Chairman in Zamfara and a for state chairman of the party Liman Gabdon Kaura thanked the Minister for being a leader with focus and a heart of Gold

The duo described Matawalle Former Governor as a father of all who does not descriminate

Mr. Matawalle at the end of the Sallah Homage Donated the sum of eighty Million naira to the APC Leaders and Stakeholders in Zamfara North and Central Senatorial Zones.

The Minister is expected to meet with other political groups, Stakeholders and party officials as he spend the sallah break at his hometown, Maradaun.