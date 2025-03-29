The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle has distributed over one hundred cows to members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State to celebrate Sallah with ease and happiness.

The cows were distributed Friday evening by the State Chairman of the party, Tukur Umar Danfulani who was represented by the Secretary of the party, Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima, in Gusau.

The gesture according to the Minister is part of his usual Ramadan fast support to members of the party in Zamfara and other less privileged

Matawalle has been of great help to the less privileged and other persons especially in season like this with food, meat and clothings to enable them celebrate eid -el fitr Sallah in a more happier mood

This was confirmed in a press statement signed by the spokesperson of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Zamfara, Yusuf Idris Gusau

The Minister according to the press statement further said that supporting people during Ramadan is part of the teachings of the noble Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu Alaihi Wassallam which every Muslim needs to emulate.

The former Zamfara Governor solicit for continious prayers for the troops who are currently keeping peace in troubled areas by taking the fights to bandits enclaves and are recording huge successes

He assured that the Ministry of Defence will ensure that it execute President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directives of restoring peace especially in the northern region.

Responding on behalf of the party, the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Yusuf Idris Gusau thanked the minister for the gesture and assures that identified beneficiaries will be given their own share as directed

The party according to Idris is honoured and promised to continue to work hard for success of the party at all levels.