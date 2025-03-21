The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle has launched the distribution of 7,000 bags of rice donated to members of the All Progressive Congress in Zamfara by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Minister described the gesture as a show of love from whom he called the people’s president

Handing over the commodity to the APC executives in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, Matawalle urged the party members to continue to pray for the return of peace in the state as the federal government under the President Tinubu is using all available means in tackling the menace of banditry and other criminal activities across the country.

Minister was represented at the event by Tukur Umar Danfulani, the Zamfara state chairman of the APC.

He said the move is to appreciate the efforts of the APC leadership in Zamfara especially their Dogednes, dedication, Commitment and loyalty, which in turns brought Love and in the, party thereby making stronger and better.

Matawalle adds that despite being an opposition party in Zamfara, its members looks more stronger, good and better than others.

The minister further called for continued understanding and tolerance among party members and assures that as leaders they will continue to support the party in whatever form to enable it succeed.

Beneficiaries according to him includes party executives from wards, local government and state level to enable them celebrate Sallah with ease.

Receiving the grains on behalf of the party, the state secretary Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima thanked the minister for the donation.

Dangaladima however noted that the rice came at the time when people are battling to feed, while assuring that targeted persons will receive their share as expected.

APC members in Zamfara according to him are known for their patience, law abiding and dedicated to the growth and advancement of the party.

The launching ceremony was attended state party officials which include the APC Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, Welfare Secretary, Bashir Idris Ataka, Assistant Publicity Secretary, Junaidu Attahiru Dosara, Assistant Welfare Secretary abdt Shehu Muhammad among others.