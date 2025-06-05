The Minister of State for Defence and former governor of Zamfara State, has distributed 3,000 Rams to APC members in the state to celebrate Eid-El-Kabir with ease.

The Minister who is also the APC leader in the state flagged off the distribution today in Gusau, the state Capital.

He was represented by the Zamfara State APC Chairman Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani.

He explained that out of the 3000 Rams, 1400 are to be distributed to the party officials across the 14 local government areas of the state where each local government will get 100 while the remaining 1600 will be distributed among state party Executives, Party elders, Youths, Women groups and other senior citizens.

He added that Ulamas and other groups will also benefit from the gesture throughout the state.

According to him, the gesture is part of his annual support to his party members in order to appreciate their constant support to the party and to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, which is encouraging.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of loyalty displayed by APC members in Zamfara saying it is a reflection of the good leadership role and tenets of the party.

He urged members of the party to continue to be law abiding assuring that with the increasing support and members joining the APC, the party will regain its political position in the state.

Matawalle also described the annual ritual as a very important sacrifice that Allah loves, and for the faithful to earn Allah’s mercy and forgiveness.

He called on the party beneficiaries to use the Eid-El-Kabir season to pray for peace, unity, and success of Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He urged APC members in the state to remain focused and steadfast for the party to ensure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s development agenda succeed for the betterment of Zamfara State and Nigeria.

He added that as leaders of the party, they will continue to support all party members across board.

Matawalle maintained that the support the party is getting at festivities from him and Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar are to ensure the welfare of the party members at all levels.

He said, just yesterday, Senator Yari distributed over 300 cows to party members where each ward will got 2 cows across the 147 wards in the state for the Sallah festival.

The distribution ceremony was attended by the APC State Secretary, Hon. Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima, Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris Gusau, Welfare Secretary, Alh.Bashir Idris Ataka, Special Adviser to Minister Hon. Ibrahim Maigandi Danmalikin Gidan Goga, Former APC Treasuser, Alh. Babangida Abubakar Anka, APC Youth Leader, Hon Musa Idris Ardo, Deputy Welfare Secretary, Alh Shehu J Muhammad, former Gusau Local government Chairman, Engr Babangida Abdullahi, Hon.Ibrahim Maaji admin and Assistant Publicity Secretary, Hon. Junaidu Attahiru Dosara among others.