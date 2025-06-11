Former Zamfara state Governor, now Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle has denied allegations against him by Governor Dauda Lawal that he left four Million naira only in the state Treasury after loosing the 2023 Governorship election.

The Minister is also challenging the Governor to follow the right channel if he wants to decamp to the Ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

Since the assumption of Dauda Lawal as the fifth Democratically elected Governor of Zamfara state in May, 2023, there have been claims and counter claims over the exact amount left in the state’s treasury by the Bello Matawalle administration.

Governor Dauda Lawal at different times had accused the administration of misappropriation of public funds, saying that only four million naira were left in the state treasury when he assumed office.

Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence, was Zamfara state governor between May 2019 and May 2023.

At the press conference held by the minister at his residence in Maradun Local government area of the state, the former governor denied the allegations.

On the alleged plans by Governor Dauda Lawal to dump the People’s Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Matawalle says they are willing to accept him into the party.

APC officials in the state passed a Vote of Confidence on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the minister of state for Defence Bello Matawalle and the Senator representing Zamfara West at the National Assembly, Abdul’azeez Yari.

They have also pledged to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second term bid if he decides to seek re-election in 2027.