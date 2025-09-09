The Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi Area Command, has witnessed a change of leadership as Comptroller Chidi Nwokorie officially handed over the reins of office to his successor, Comptroller Mahmud Matawalle, becoming the 9th Controller of the command. The brief but symbolic ceremony, held at the Comm...

The brief but symbolic ceremony, held at the Command Headquarters in Birnin Kebbi, featured the signing of the handover notes and the traditional exchange of baton between the outgoing and incoming area controllers.

In his valedictory remarks, Comptroller Nwokorie expressed profound gratitude to the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC) and the management team for the opportunity to serve in Kebbi.

He commended officers and men of the command for their cooperation and dedication during his seven-month stewardship, noting that his time in Kebbi was a fulfilling experience and urging them to extend the same support to his successor.

Taking over the leadership, Comptroller Mahmud Matawalle pledged to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor while introducing fresh strategies to enhance trade facilitation, revenue generation, and anti-smuggling operations in the state.

He assured that he would serve with dedication and transparency while strengthening collaboration with stakeholders, tightening border security, and improving compliance to ensure the command fulfills its mandate.

The change of guard reflects the Customs Service’s tradition of rotation and restructuring aimed at boosting operational efficiency across its formations, and stakeholders at the event expressed optimism that the new leadership will sustain and improve the command’s performance.