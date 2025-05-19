Following the backlash that accompanied the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results, the Markaz Alumni Association worldwide has expressed support for the Registrar of the Joint Administration and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Is-haq Oloyede.

The association specifically commended the JAMB registrar for owing up to the errors describing such as a rare feat in the Nigerian public service.

Addressing a press conference in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, the Markaz Alumni Association said it shared the pains of the candidates and their parents for the trauma the incident might have caused them.

The secretary of the association, Professor Hamzat Abdulraheem appealed to them not to be disturbed or frustrated but rather be optimistic and put their trusts in God.

The registrar of JAMB, Professor Is-haq Oloyede is an alumnus of the Arabic and Islamic Training Centre, Markaz Agege, Lagos.