Suspected herdsmen on Monday evening launched fresh assaults in Agatu and Apa Local Government areas of Benue State, leaving several people dead.

Tvcnews gathered that in Agatu LGA, one Sunday Dutse, a native of Odejo and younger brother to a former chairman of the local government, was killed along the Odugbeho-Ogbaulu road.

Mister Dutse was reportedly displaced from his community in an earlier herdsmen attack and had been taking refuge in Ogwule-Kaduna, also in Agatu LGA.

Earlier in the day, a separate attack occurred in EdikwG’Icho, a community in Apa local government area, where three youths were ambushed and killed.

Two of the victims were reportedly from EdikwG’Icho, while the third hailed from Ugbokpo.

These attacks came despite the recent visit by top military authorities, including the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who promised increased security measures in troubled parts of the state.