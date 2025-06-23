There was a dramatic scene today in Kano as a young man, believed to be in his 20s, scaled a massive billboard in an apparent suicide attempt.

The incident occurred along the busy Zaria Road in Gyadi-Gyadi, drawing the attention of residents and passersby, many of whom gathered anxiously to watch the unfolding situation.

While his identity is yet to be officially confirmed, some eyewitnesses claim the man hails from Adamawa State.

In a surprising twist, the man vowed not to descend from the billboard unless a popular TikToker, Abdul PK, appeared at the scene.

Security agencies, including the Police, personnel from the State Emergency Management Agency, and the Fire Service, mobilized to maintain order and coordinate a possible rescue operation.