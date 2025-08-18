A man arrested on suspicion of racially abusing Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo during the Premier League opener at Anfield has been banned from every football stadium in the UK....

The match against Liverpool was halted briefly in the 29th minute on Friday after Semenyo reported the abuse to the referee.

Merseyside Police said a 47-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested the following day on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence. He has been conditionally bailed with strict restrictions, including a nationwide ban from attending regulated football matches and a one-mile exclusion zone around any designated stadium.

The force confirmed the investigation is ongoing and that it is working closely with Liverpool Football Club.

Semenyo, 25, later wrote on social media that the night at Anfield would stay with him forever, praising the solidarity shown.

He thanked his Bournemouth teammates, Liverpool players, fans, and Premier League officials “who handled it professionally”.