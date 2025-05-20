A 25-year-old man, identified as Nasiru Samaila, was arrested by operatives of the Anambra State Police Command on Monday, 19 May 2025, following reports of criminal elements disguising themselves as Imoka festival celebrants and disrupting public peace.

According to police sources, the suspect attempted to evade arrest by firing indiscriminately at officers.

He was eventually subdued after being shot in the right leg by police personnel.

During the confrontation, one police officer sustained a gunshot injury and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that operatives from the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Awka, conducted coordinated raids on several identified hotspots in and around the city as part of a broader operation to curtail criminal activities.

Items recovered during the operation include a locally fabricated Beretta pistol, one live round of ammunition, a knife, and a substantial quantity of substances suspected to be hard drugs.

The police have assured the public that further updates on the investigation and legal proceedings will be communicated in due course.