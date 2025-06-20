Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, is set to deliver an address on the state of the state at the hallowed chamber of the State House of Assembly.

He arrived alongside the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, to present a stewardship account of his administration over the years and address other matters of state interest.

The event which also marks the second anniversary of the 10th Oyo State Assembly has in attendance, top government officials, traditional rulers, and key political figures from across the state.