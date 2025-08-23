Major General Mohammed Tanimu Abdullahi has assumed command of the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command becoming the 6th Commander of the NACWC. The handing over ceremony took place on Friday Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command in Abuja. Major General Ayannuga expressed appreciation to God and the Ch...

Major General Mohammed Tanimu Abdullahi has assumed command of the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command becoming the 6th Commander of the NACWC.

The handing over ceremony took place on Friday Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command in Abuja.

Major General Ayannuga expressed appreciation to God and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, for the chance to serve as Commander.

He also praised the Command’s officers, soldiers, and civilian personnel for their support during his tenure, urging them to do the same for his successor.

The ceremony included the signing of handing and taking over notes, the decoration of Major General Abdullahi with the NACWC insignia, and a farewell address by the outgoing Commander.

The incoming Commander was also presented with the new Command flag, which was subsequently hoisted at the Quarter Guard to signify the beginning of a new era.

This change of command marks a significant milestone in the history of the NACWC, and Major General Abdullahi is expected to build on the achievements of his predecessor while charting a new course for the Command.