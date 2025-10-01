Philanthropist and business leader, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe (popularly known as Don Lulu), has urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and resilient as the country marks its 65th Independence anniversary....

Igbokwe, who is also Group Chairman of Don Media Group, acknowledged the nation’s economic and social challenges but expressed confidence that Nigeria would overcome them.

“Nigerians are a people who never give up. Our strength has always been our ability to rise, rebuild, and renew,” he said.

He praised the resilience of Abians, describing the state as “a land of possibilities where talent and innovation thrive,” and called for unity in the drive towards a greater nation.

“This anniversary is not just about our history, but about our shared responsibility to build the Nigeria of our dreams,” Igbokwe added.

Concluding his message with optimism, he declared: “With faith in God and in ourselves, Nigeria will overcome and take her rightful place as Africa’s giant. God bless Abia State, and God bless Nigeria.”