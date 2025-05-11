The Ekiti State government has launched a training program aimed at improving livestock farming through the use of modern technology.

The initiative, organized by the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) under the Ministry of Agriculture, is designed to enhance productivity and food security across the state.

The training is being held in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, and will run for a week.

Commissioner for Agriculture Ebenezer Boluwade, represented by Permanent Secretary Babatope Ojo, highlighted that the state is focusing on four key livestock value chains: Dairy/Beef, Sheep/Goat, Piggery, and Poultry (Broilers and Eggs).

He appealed to key players to collaborate with other agribusiness sectors to promote sustainable food security and peaceful coexistence in the state.

Project Coordinator Olayinka Adedipe shared that the project currently operates in 16 local governments and aims to empower 200,000 farmers, which could indirectly create over 1.5 million jobs.