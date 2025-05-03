The Labour Party has set up a disciplinary committee to investigate allegations of anti-party activities against Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, and some other members for alleged anti-party activities.

The five man disciplinary committee is headed by the deputy national chairman, Ayo Olorunfemi.

At the national executive council meeting held on Friday at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, Chairman of Labour party Julius Abure also mentioned that the party will not be joining any coalition.