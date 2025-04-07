The national executive committee of the Labour Party has cautioned former presidential candidate Peter Obi and Governor Alex Otti not to participate in any action capable of undermining the peace , unity and integrity of the party as the NEC will not hesitate to issue stiffer if found culpable.

The party alao announced the removal of Afam Ogene as the leader of the house representatives Caucus and replaced him with Ben Eternabene .

The party also accused Governor Alex Otti of conducting local government elections with another political party and undermining the powers of Labour Party executives .