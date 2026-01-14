An agricultural expert, Dr Imam Isah Musa of the National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services, NAERLS, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, has warned that sustained low food prices could discourage farmers, especially smallholders, and force many out of agricultural production, posing a...

An agricultural expert, Dr Imam Isah Musa of the National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services, NAERLS, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, has warned that sustained low food prices could discourage farmers, especially smallholders, and force many out of agricultural production, posing a long-term threat to Nigeria’s food security.

He warned that the recent drop in the prices of staple foods like rice, wheat and maize, though welcomed by consumers, could trigger a long-term food crisis in Nigeria if urgent steps are not taken to protect local farmers.

Dr Musa says Nigeria has vast fertile land and the capacity to feed itself, but rice and maize remain strategic crops because of their role in food security and jobs.

According to him, rice and maize are produced in almost every state, engaging over 12 million rice farmers and more than 50 million maize farmers.

He adds that about 90 million Nigerians depend on their value chains for survival.

While food prices are falling across major markets, the expert says the trend is unhealthy.

He explains that sharp price drops usually happen during harvest seasons, not off-season, and believes the current situation is more linked to eased food import restrictions than increased local production.

Dr Musa warns that sustained low prices may discourage farmers, especially smallholders, forcing many out of production.

This, he says, could reduce output, widen food gaps, increase import dependence and worsen food insecurity in rural areas.

He also raises concern ahead of the main harvest season, warning of a possible market glut that could push prices even lower.

Many farmers, he says, may not recover their costs after a season marked by high fertiliser prices, expensive labour, rising fuel costs and interest rates above 30 per cent.

The agricultural expert is calling for urgent government intervention.

He recommends a minimum support price for key staples, the use of strategic grain reserves to absorb excess supply, and debt relief for affected farmers.

In the medium term, he urges reduced production costs through subsidised inputs, affordable mechanisation and energy support.

Dr Musa warns that without swift action, today’s relief for consumers could become tomorrow’s food crisis, threatening jobs, national food security and economic stability.