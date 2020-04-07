Kaduna State government has warned violators of the ongoing curfew to desist or government will close the two-day window it has provided for residents to restock food supplies.

Kaduna state Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe who handed down this warning said government has ordered security agents to deal decisively with anybody who continues to flout the rule.

The Deputy Governor was alarmed that some people take the Coronavirus disease for granted, which explains why they are defying the lockdown.

Kaduna state government had reviewed the 24 hour lockdown last Wednesday by giving a two-day window of Tuesday and Wednesday every week to enable residents buy food and restock other essential commodities.

The deputy Governor noted that the restriction of movement has been serially violated while threatening to revert to the 24-hour lockdown.