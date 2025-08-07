The Vouchers and Livestock Sellers Association in Jigawa State has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Umar Namadi for a second term in office....

The Vouchers and Livestock Sellers Association in Jigawa State has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Umar Namadi for a second term in office.

The endorsement was announced in Dutse, the state capital, where the association also launched a fundraising campaign to support the purchase of nomination forms ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Dr Muhammad Maifulani Dutse, a prominent elder, politician, and chairman of the association, donated ₦1 million to kick-start the campaign.

He praised both leaders for what he described as their “clear vision” and “tangible achievements” over the past two years.

“President Tinubu and Governor Namadi have demonstrated strong leadership and commitment to development. This initiative is our way of showing appreciation,” he said.

Dr. Maifulani cited improvements in national revenue, infrastructure, and public services under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

He also highlighted Governor Namadi’s 12-point development plan, which he said has brought visible progress across key sectors in Jigawa.

According to him, the Namadi administration has:

Completed 25 inherited road projects and awarded 42 new ones

Upgraded more than 180 primary healthcare centres

Employed over 1,200 health workers and 6,000 teachers

Empowered 600,000 women and youths through small business support

Expanded agricultural programmes across the state.

“Jigawa is moving forward. We believe continuity is key to sustaining this momentum,” he said.

Dr Maifulani urged Governor Namadi to lead the fundraising drive for President Tinubu in Jigawa. He named Maiunguwa Jaga to coordinate similar efforts for the governor’s re-election bid.

The campaign adds to early mobilisation efforts as preparations for the 2027 elections begin to take shape.