Lionel Messi’s new jersey has been sold out in the club’s online store moments after signing the dotted lines for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentine superstar alongside his wife Antonella and their three children flew to Paris to complete his free transfer from Barcelona to the Ligue 1 giants on Tuesday.

Interestingly, after making his way over to Parc des Princes, to change into his gear and take to the field, PSG released the official unveiling video, a dramatic number, at around 21:15 GMT.

He’ll wear the number 30, the number he wore on his debut at Barcelona, and allow Neymar to keep his number ten.

According to Jonas Adnan Giaever, Messi’s new shirt was sold out on PSG’s official online store by 21:45, remarkably just a half-hour after his signature was made official.

Advertisement

“I’m looking forward to starting a new chapter in my career in Paris,” were Messi’s first words after officially joining PSG.

“The club and its vision are a perfect match for my ambitions. I’m determined to build something great for the club and the fans. I can’t wait to step onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.”