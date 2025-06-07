The Kwara State Fire Service has recovered the lifeless body of a 43-year-old man who tragically fell into a well at Ile Alapo in the Edun area of Ilorin, the state capital.

According to a statement from the service, a distress call was received at approximately 10:29 a.m., prompting the immediate deployment of a rescue team to the scene.

The victim, identified as Kazeem, was said to have jumped into the well shortly after returning from Eid prayers.

Eyewitness accounts suggest he was under the influence of a dangerous psychoactive substance commonly known as “Colo” (Colorado) at the time of the incident.

The remains were subsequently handed to the police.

The Kwara State Fire Service stated that the Ministry is awaiting formal identification and claim of the body by the deceased’s family.

Director of the Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

He used the opportunity to caution members of the public, particularly youths, against drug abuse, noting that such behavior often results in preventable tragedies.