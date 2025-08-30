Voters are voting to elect officials in the ongoing local government elections in Rivers state. Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike cast his vote at ward nine polling unit seven Rumuepirikom in Obia /Akor Local government. The FCT Minister commended the process and the turnout of v...

Voters are voting to elect officials in the ongoing local government elections in Rivers state.

Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike cast his vote at ward nine polling unit seven Rumuepirikom in Obia /Akor Local government.

The FCT Minister commended the process and the turnout of voters in his area and the state at large.

Saturday’s elections come months after the Supreme Court nullified earlier Local government polls.

The exercise is being held in the 23 local government areas of Rivers State and according to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, all materials have been distributed.