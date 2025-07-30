The Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria has called for the strengthening and enforcement of policies and systems aimed at combating human trafficking and migrant smuggling by governments at all levels. The spiritual leader of the Church, Most Rev. Musa Panti Filibus, made the call while addressing ...

The spiritual leader of the Church, Most Rev. Musa Panti Filibus, made the call while addressing a press conference in Jalingo to mark the 2025 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. He stressed that putting the right policies in place would ensure perpetrators are brought to justice and survivors are protected and supported.

He also emphasized the need for deliberate investment in education and job creation, particularly in rural and conflict-affected areas, as a long-term strategy to curb child trafficking.

Rev. Filibus urged families and communities to remain vigilant and to challenge the culture of silence and stigma that often keeps victims and survivors in the shadows.

Through its Symbols of Hope Project, the church has taken active steps to tackle the scourge of human trafficking and irregular migration by Providing psychosocial and mental health support to around 3,000 survivors, raising awareness in churches, schools, and communities about the dangers of irregular migration and human trafficking.

It also Facilitating the reintegration and economic empowerment of returned migrants and survivors, Organizing and leading training sessions and workshops for faith leaders, traditional rulers, and civil society actors across Nigeria.

He concluded by stressing that the fight against child trafficking should be a collective responsibility, not one left solely to the government.

2025 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons theme: Human Trafficking is organized crime:End Exploitation