The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, has issued a stern warning to property owners and residents across Lagos State to maintain clean surroundings or face serious penalties, including the potential forfeiture of property.

Speaking during an interview on Lagos Talks 91.3FM on Monday, Dr Gbadegesin emphasised that environmental cleanliness is a shared responsibility and not the sole duty of the government. He declared that illegal waste generation and dumping on land is strictly prohibited, and that both landlords and tenants bear the responsibility of maintaining cleanliness on their premises.

“Even if you are not the owner, but you are living in the property, you must keep the surrounding clean. LAWMA cannot clean your frontage for you. That responsibility falls squarely on residents,” he stated.

The LAWMA boss also revealed plans to deploy drones for monitoring waste disposal across the state, aimed at curbing indiscriminate dumping and enhancing compliance.

He further highlighted that waste management remains a viable, yet often overlooked, industry. “The waste collection system is sacrosanct and will always be managed by Nigerians. The business is not cheap to enter, but we have a strong drive. The only problem is that many people don’t recognise the potential of the waste sector.”

On the challenges faced by Private Sector Participants (PSPs), Dr Gbadegesin acknowledged that while many residents comply with their payment obligations, a significant number still default, making it difficult for PSPs to cover operational costs. He added that LAWMA is working to ease these challenges by providing PSPs with new compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered trucks to reduce running costs and improve efficiency.

LAWMA, he noted, is also expanding its recycling programme. Hundreds of recycling firms now offer door-to-door collection, and community recycling centres have been established where residents can exchange recyclables for rewards.

In a major infrastructural development, the agency has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zoomlion Nigeria to shut down two major dumpsites—Olusosun in Ojota and Solous 3 in Igando—within 18 months. These sites will be converted into transfer loading stations, directing waste to new material recovery facilities (MRFs) in Ikorodu and Badagry.

Each MRF will process up to 2,500 tonnes of waste daily, using advanced sorting equipment to separate metals, plastics, textiles, and other materials. The LAWMA boss also announced that solar panels would be installed on these facilities to generate electricity for nearby operations.

To encourage compliance and public engagement, LAWMA is deepening collaboration with residential associations, including the Lekki Phase 1 Residents Association (LERA), to clamp down on illegal waste disposal.

“LAWMA deploys 17,000 street sweepers across 1,000 routes, but this doesn’t cover every street in the state. Residents must play their part by keeping their frontages clean. If we all take daily and weekly responsibility, we’ll achieve a cleaner city,” he concluded.

“As we say, Igbega Ipinle Eko, ajumose gbogbo wa ni – the development of Lagos State is our collective responsibility.”