Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, expressed profound sorrow over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari....

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, expressed profound sorrow over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari died today in London following a prolonged illness.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, described the death of the former president as a sorrowful moment for the country.

“The loss of former President Muhammadu Buhari is a touching moment for all Nigerians.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Zamfara State, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the late former President.

“May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him a befitting place in Aljannah Firdaus”.