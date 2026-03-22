Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has expressed excitement for the historic test run of the maiden flight at Gusau International Airport. In a Sunday statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the test flight landed at the Gusau International Airport at exactly 4:30 pm on Sunday. The statement…...

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has expressed excitement for the historic test run of the maiden flight at Gusau International Airport.

In a Sunday statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the test flight landed at the Gusau International Airport at exactly 4:30 pm on Sunday.

The statement added that the aircraft, a Bombardier Challenger 605, was operated by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The statement read in parts, “Today will remain a historic day in the history of Zamfara State as Governor Lawal witnessed the landing of the maiden flight at the Gusau International Airport.

“The aircraft with registration 5N-FGZ performed a one-off test to assess the airport’s capability for VIP movements scheduled next week.

“The test flight is in accordance with the provisions of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) Part 12.1.4.1(c).

“Before the test flight, the state government requested permission from the NCAA, and the Authority granted a one-off ‘No Technical Objection’ (NTO) for the Aircraft to land in Gusau.

“The flight operation was conducted under Visual Flight Rules (VFR), which was strictly from sunrise to sunset.

“The historic test flight has significantly boosted Governor Lawal’s administration’s reputation, especially since Zamfara has lacked an airport since its creation over 30 years ago.”