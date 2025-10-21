Governor Dauda Lawal said that malnutrition is not only a health crisis but an economic barrier and a profound threat to human capital development....

The governor launched the Zamfara State Nutrition 774 Initiative on Tuesday at the council chamber of the government house in Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the Nutrition 774 Initiative is a community-driven, multi-sectoral program created to enhance nutritional results throughout Nigeria’s 774 Local Government Areas.

The statement added that the State Council on Nutrition oversees and directs the implementation of sustainable nutrition activities in Zamfara.

During his remarks at the launch, Governor Lawal assured that the inauguration of the State Council on Nutrition will spark a transformative plan to strengthen society’s foundation by prioritizing the health and well-being of Zamfara children.

He said, “We cannot build a secure, resilient, and prosperous Zamfara on a foundation of poor nutrition. An investment in the first 1,000 days of a child’s life is the single most significant investment we can make in this state’s future.

“This is why the Nutrition 774 (N774) Initiative is timely and essential. Its community-based, multi-sectoral approach rightly recognizes that nutrition is connected to health, agriculture, education, social protection, and WASH.

“By focusing on strengthening our local nutrition efforts and empowering our women, the N774 Initiative aligns with our state’s ‘Rescue Agenda’.

“To that end, I am proud to announce that we have formally constituted the Zamfara State Council on Nutrition and our full commitment to the N774 Initiative.”

The governor further stressed that the Zamfara State Council, composed of key commissioners and leaders, has his complete authority to set policy, coordinate efforts, and supervise all nutrition activities.

“One of the council’s primary tasks is to drive the N774 Initiative to every local government in our state. This launch today is therefore a call to action.

“To our partners in the national team, we are ready to work and rely on your support to build our local teams’ capacity for a smooth rollout. My administration is committed to this partnership, providing leadership and resources to ensure the success and sustainability of the N774 Initiative in Zamfara State.

“Therefore, with great optimism for the future and a profound sense of duty, it is my singular honor to officially inaugurate the State Council on Nutrition and officially launch the Nutrition 774 (N774) Initiative in Zamfara State.”

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Health, Uju Rochas Anwukah, commended the performance of Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration, especially in the health sector.

Mrs Uju said the N774 initiative aims to build a well-nourished, healthy Nigeria by strengthening local and national nutrition efforts.