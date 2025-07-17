Governor Dauda Lawal has distributed the conditional cash transfers to 8,225 adolescent girls selected from across the State...

The Governor flagged off the disbursement of funds for the ACRESAL and Agile Projects which held in Gusau, the State Capital

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, says the 8,225 secondary school girls were selected mostly from the poor and vulnerable households.

The statement adds that each adolescent girl will receive a total sum of N40,000 to support her in her pursuit, enrolment and transition through school.

“Additional tranches of Ten Thousand Naira each for the Second and Third School terms will bring the total support to N60,000 per session through the parents or caregivers. A total Sum of Three Hundred and Twenty-Two Million Naira is approved for this First Batch. Currently, arrangements for the second Batch of beneficiaries are in progress.

At the ceremony, Governor Lawal highlighted that the event symbolically provides financial support to beneficiaries of the ACReSAL and AGILE projects, which align with his administration’s focus on education, inclusive growth, social protection, and environmental resilience.

He said: “Under the ACReSAL project, we disburse the Community Revolving Fund to 500 beneficiaries in Gusau, Bungudu, and Kaura Namoda. The fund aims to support grassroots environmental and economic initiatives, reflecting our commitment to combating land degradation, promoting sustainable agriculture, and enhancing livelihoods in the face of climate challenges.

“Our communities face hardships like women building small businesses, youths seeking opportunities, and rural households accessing basic services. The Community Revolving Fund offers sustainable funding to support development, marking a shift towards resilience and accountability. I urge beneficiaries to use resources wisely and transparently, ensuring trust results in visible, measurable outcomes.

“The disbursement will keep circulating within communities, benefiting more people over time. Through proper use and repayment, this initiative will exemplify financial inclusion, local resilience, and sustainability accountability.”

The governor further stated that education remains one of the top priorities of his administration.

“We are committed to tackling and overcoming all barriers, whether economic, infrastructural, or social, that prevent our daughters from accessing and completing their education. For when you educate a girl, you educate a village, because these educated girls grow into empowered women, who uplift their families, strengthen communities, and drive progress in our state.

“I commend all the implementing teams under the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources and the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology, as well as our technical partners, for their dedication and collaboration in executing these vital programmes.

“Let me reassure the good people of Zamfara State that this administration will continue to pursue policies and programmes that deliver meaningful impact, especially at the grassroots. We remain committed to accountability, transparency, and service to our people.

“To the beneficiaries of these initiatives, remember that what you receive today is a seed. I urge you to nurture it, grow it, and let it blossom into a tree of change for your families and your communities.”