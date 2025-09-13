overnor Dauda Lawal has procured 408,137 teaching and learning materials for distribution to public schools across Zamfara State....

The distribution’s flag-off ceremony was held on Friday at the Teacher Training and Development Centre (TTDC), Bypass Road, Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the flag-off is about more than handing out books; it is about keeping Zamfara on a path of recovery, renewal, and progress through education.

The statement noted that additional materials to be distributed were provided as support by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and UNICEF.

In his remarks at the flag-off, Governor Lawal reiterated that his administration came into office with the mandate to rescue and rebuild.

He said: “From the very beginning, we recognised that the most effective way to restore Zamfara is to invest in the minds of our people.

“Today, as part of this commitment, I am pleased to announce the distribution of 408,137 teaching and learning materials procured directly by the Zamfara State Government.

“This is one of the largest single investments in instructional resources our state has ever witnessed. It reflects our conviction that teachers cannot succeed without the right tools, and pupils cannot learn without adequate materials.

“But this effort has not been ours alone. We acknowledge with gratitude the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) partnership, which has provided 77,609 teaching and learning materials to complement our state government’s initiative.

“Their contribution is a reminder that development is best achieved when governments at different levels work in synergy, united by the common good of the people.

“We thank our development partners, especially UNICEF, for providing 5,000 Climate Change and Education Early Warning Handbooks to Zamfara. These handbooks will equip our children with essential environmental responsibility and preparedness knowledge, guiding them to adapt in a world impacted by climate change.

“Each of these interventions, the materials procured by the State, the contributions of UBEC, and the support of UNICEF, has its own significance. But together, they tell one powerful story the Zamfara has chosen the path of knowledge as the foundation for rebuilding.”

Governor Lawal further commended Zamfara teachers for their sacrifices to the educational sector.

“I must take a moment to commend our teachers. No investment in materials can substitute for the dedication of a teacher who inspires students daily. These resources we are distributing will have meaning only if they are effectively used by passionate educators.

“To parents and guardians, please recognize your vital role in your child’s education. A book alone is insufficient without encouragement at home. Education starts at home, where discipline and guidance lay the groundwork for success. I urge you to promote school attendance, monitor academic performance, and remind your children that their future relies on their commitment to learning.”