All is set for Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state to distribute one hundred Security patrol vehicles to Security agencies and fifty Mass Transit buses for the Zamfara state Transport Authority.

Among the the security vehicles are ten bullet proof vans.

The move is part of Governor Dauda Lawal’s led administration to end the lingering security challenges bedevilling the State.

The distribution of the Vehicles is the first ceremony to Mark the Governor’s second anniversary as Zamfara Governor.

The Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and civil defence Corp NSCDC Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi is expected to be the Special Guest of Honor at the historic event.

The program will also be telecast live on Television Continental, TVC at 1500hrs Tuesday, 13th May, 2025.

National and State Assembly Members among other dignitries are expected to grace the occasion.

Dauda Lawal was elected Zamfara state Governor in 2023 under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP after defeating the Incumbent, Bello Matawalle of the APC.