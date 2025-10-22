Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the appointment of Dr Bilyaminu Umar as the pioneer Secretary of the newly established Zamfara State Persons with Disabilities Board....

Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the appointment of Dr Bilyaminu Umar as the pioneer Secretary of the newly established Zamfara State Persons with Disabilities Board.

Announcing the appointment, the Secretary to the State Government, Malam Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, said it takes immediate effect.

Dr Umar, 40, currently serves as a Senior Veterinary Officer (GL 14) in the State Civil Service and is also the Chairman of the National Joint Association of Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs), Zamfara State chapter.

He holds a degree in Veterinary Medicine from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, obtained in 2011.

In September 2025, Governor Lawal had appointed an Executive Chairman and six permanent members of the Board, all of whom are persons living with disabilities.

With Dr Umar’s appointment, the Board’s leadership structure is now complete — a reflection of the Governor’s commitment to inclusive governance and empowerment of persons with disabilities.

Governor Lawal urged the Board’s leadership to serve with integrity and dedication, ensuring the protection of the rights and advancement of persons with disabilities across Zamfara State.