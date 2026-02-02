The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has initiated an inter-agency partnership with the Centre for Rural Development (CERUD) to establish the Coastal Community First Responder Programme (CCFRP), aimed at promoting safe and secure transportation across Lagos waterways. The initiative was unvei...

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has initiated an inter-agency partnership with the Centre for Rural Development (CERUD) to establish the Coastal Community First Responder Programme (CCFRP), aimed at promoting safe and secure transportation across Lagos waterways.

The initiative was unveiled during a meeting between a LASWA delegation and officials of the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development at the Secretariat in Alausa. Leading the LASWA team, Mr. Olademeji Shittu said the programme is designed to reduce fatalities and material losses on Lagos waterways, particularly in hard-to-reach coastal communities.

According to Mr. Shittu, the CCFRP will focus on empowering community volunteers through targeted capacity building for sustainable rural development, while also equipping them with relevant skills that can enhance employability within the maritime sector. He noted that trained volunteers will serve as community-based first responders, working in close collaboration with LASWA to strengthen search and rescue operations.

Read Also Building collapse: Benue govt approves demolition of illegal structures

Providing the rationale for the programme, Mr. Shittu highlighted the recurring cases of marine incidents and fatalities on Lagos waterways, often worsened by delayed emergency response in remote coastal areas. He explained that residents of these communities are usually the first on the scene during accidents, making it necessary to formalise their role through structured training and partnerships.

He added that the collaboration with CERUD will help create a sustainable framework that aligns community development with safety and emergency response, while fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility among coastal residents.

The Coastal Community First Responder Programme is expected to enhance emergency preparedness on Lagos waterways, improve response times during marine incidents, and contribute to safer water transportation across the state.