The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) today carried out a swift rescue operation following a serious collision between a petrol tanker and a commercial bus at Toyota Bus Stop, opposite the Guardian newspaper headquarters, inward Oshodi.

The accident, which occurred during peak-hour traffic, involved a Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) tanker (registration T28128LA) and a Volkswagen T4 bus (GGE 526 YG).

According to police from Oloto Station, the speeding tanker suffered a brake failure, causing the driver to lose control and crash into the moving bus. The impact left five people — two men, three women, including the bus driver — with serious injuries.

LASTMA operatives secured the scene, rescued the victims and prevented further hazards. One critically injured passenger was taken to hospital by a passer-by, while ambulances from the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) transported the others for treatment.

LASTMA General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki expressed sympathy to the victims and urged tanker and heavy-duty vehicle operators to keep their vehicles, especially brakes, in perfect working order.

He condemned speeding and called for regular driver training to protect lives.

The public is reminded that LASTMA’s emergency hotline, 080000527862, is available 24/7.