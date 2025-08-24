The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has launched a new initiative aimed at strengthening traffic control and public enlightenment across the state by inducting selected media practitioners as “Traffic Mayors.”...

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, LASTMA’s General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said the move would complement the efforts of traffic officers by using the media’s influence to promote voluntary compliance among motorists and reshape public attitudes towards road discipline.

He described the initiative as a milestone in Lagos traffic governance, noting that media professionals would now serve as ambassadors of orderliness and advocates of safe, seamless mobility.

“This initiative is a deliberate and far-sighted attempt to broaden stakeholder engagement by embedding media practitioners—individuals whose voices command immense resonance in society—as active participants in the crusade for traffic sanity,” Bakare-Oki said.

The Traffic Mayors are expected to work closely with LASTMA officers to sensitise road users, amplify traffic advisories, counter misinformation, and encourage voluntary compliance on Lagos roads.

Director of Traffic Advocacy and Special Mayor, Mr. Awoyemi Jimmy, commended the initiative, describing it as a vital innovation for managing traffic in a city as complex as Lagos.

He stressed that enforcement alone cannot ensure order, and that media advocacy and public cooperation are essential.

Jimmy also reaffirmed the Lagos State Government’s commitment under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to deploy multifaceted solutions that will guarantee smooth mobility, boost socio-economic productivity, and protect the dignity of residents navigating the metropolis.

The new scheme, LASTMA said, represents a partnership between the media and traffic authorities to entrench a culture of lawfulness, safety, and progress on Lagos roads.

Motorists and residents are advised to report emergencies, accidents, or traffic-related concerns through LASTMA’s multilingual toll-free hotline: 080000527862.