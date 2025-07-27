The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed a fatal crash involving two flatbed trucks loaded with iron rods at Ita Oluwo, Ikorodu.

The incident, which occurred along a busy stretch of the Lagos-Ogun corridor, involved two Iveco trucks with registration numbers QX 189 KSF and YA 701 AAA. The collision caused severe injuries, extensive vehicle damage, and prompted an immediate emergency response.

According to LASTMA, preliminary investigations indicate that the accident was triggered by a critical mechanical failure. One of the trucks, YA 701 AAA, reportedly suffered brake failure while travelling at excessive speed, resulting in a violent collision with the truck ahead of it.

The impact was devastating, reducing both vehicles to wreckage and causing widespread panic among motorists and residents nearby.

Tragically, an unidentified woman became trapped between the two articulated trucks. She was later rescued through a coordinated effort by personnel from LASTMA, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC), and the Nigeria Police.

The woman was evacuated from the scene by officers of the Ogijo Police Division and taken to the morgue at the Ogun State University Teaching Hospital (OSUTH), Sagamu.

In a statement, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed condolences to the family of the deceased, describing the crash as a painful reminder of the dangers posed by mechanical failure and reckless driving.

“This appalling tragedy highlights the urgent necessity for strict compliance with road safety regulations, particularly by operators of articulated trucks transporting heavy cargo,” he said.

He condemned the avoidable nature of such incidents, which he attributed to mechanical negligence and irresponsible speed. Mr Bakare-Oki reaffirmed the Lagos State Government’s commitment to enforcing traffic laws through LASTMA and other agencies.

He also urged haulage companies and logistics operators to adopt regular mechanical checks, enforce proper driver certification, and ensure psychological evaluation before assigning drivers to heavy-duty vehicles.

“Roadworthiness is not optional. It is a legal and moral obligation for anyone operating high-risk transport equipment,” he added.

Following the swift intervention of emergency responders, the crash site has been cleared and normal traffic has resumed along the affected route.

LASTMA continues to advise all motorists — especially long-haul and articulated vehicle operators — to observe speed limits, follow traffic signage, and report any mechanical faults before setting out.

For traffic-related emergencies or assistance, members of the public are encouraged to contact LASTMA via its toll-free line: 0800-00-LASMA (080000527862).