According to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, the partial closure of the bridge was necessitated by urgent structural reinforcement aimed at safeguarding its long-term durability and operational safety.

Giwa disclosed that LASTMA personnel have been strategically positioned across key points along the affected corridor to manage traffic effectively, maintain order, and avert gridlock.

“Despite the partial closure, traffic has remained fluid beyond the Ifako axis, thanks to the swift deployment and professionalism of our traffic officers,” Giwa said.

He commended motorists for their patience and cooperation and urged them to continue observing traffic signs and instructions issued by LASTMA officials.

Giwa warned against any obstructionist behaviour by drivers that may hinder the rehabilitation project or worsen traffic conditions. He also highlighted the importance of the project, describing it as a strategic infrastructural investment to enhance safety, preserve the bridge’s integrity, and improve overall mobility in the area.

The rehabilitation is scheduled to last 101 days, with the following timeline:

Ogudu/Ifako inbound Alapere: 50 days (from Saturday, 28 June to Saturday, 16 August 2025)

Ogudu/Ifako inbound Oworonshoki: 51 days (from Saturday, 16 August to Sunday, 5 October 2025)

Motorists are advised to make use of alternative routes where possible and stay tuned to verified traffic advisories for updates.

For traffic-related issues, the public can contact LASTMA via its toll-free hotline: 0800 005 27862.